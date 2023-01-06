By Chinelo Obogo

Eminent personalities including representative of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, former Imo Governors Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha among others, on Thursday stormed Egbema community in Imo for the burial of Lolo Caroline Uju, mother of Rep. Kingsley Uju-Chima.

Uju -Chima, who represents Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru federal constituency buried his late mother in style with great dignataries in attendance at his country home.

Other personalities at the burial were members of the National Assembly including, Chief Gerald Irona, a former deputy governor of the state, Sen . Sam Daddy Anyanwu, Chinyere Igwe, , Sadipe Akande, Garba Datti Mohammed and Ugonna Ozuruigbo.

Also in attendance were

Hon. Henry Igbomezie, Dr Chioma Nwachukwu Director, Corporate Services Seplat,Chief Don Okoli,Mr George Moghalu,Engr. Julius Okenya, Bishop Omaegbu, HrH Chardrick Ogor ,Eze Okwordu led Ohaji/Egbema Traditional Rulers, Eze Okafor Led Oguta Traditional Rulers while Eze Mgbidi led Oru West Traditional Rulers

,Chief Don okoli, and Chief Mike Ikoku.

Others were: Okwudiri Eze Nwankwo, Chinedu Emeka Martins, Ikenna Elezianya, Saidu Musa Abdullahi, Aniekam Umana, Gboluga Ikengboju, Patrick Aisowieren, Ahmed Shehu, Bashir Dawodu, Allhassan Kabiru, Ahmed Shehu, Abubakar Abubakar and Jones Onyereri, Uche Nwosu, Heclus Okoro, Emeka Benjamin, Stanley Onyiriuka, Ejike Asinkonye and U. Ezediaro.

Other top dignitaries included: Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), Mohammed Bello Koko, the Director General, Nigerian Ports Authority, Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe, Vice Chancellor, Michael Opara University of Agriculture.

Traditional rulers at the burial included the Ooni of Ife, represented by Oba Solomon Adebire Adewole, Eze Chadwick Nkem Ogor (Eze ali of Mgbede Community), HRH Eze Kenneth Aliba (Traditional ruler, Egbema Kingdom),HRH Nelson Ekperi, Chief Kingsley Obiye, (Egbema Council of Chiefs) and HRH Eze S. Okwuodu (Etekwuru, Egbema) and all traditional rulers from Egbema in Rivers.

Some of the officiating priests at the event are Rt- Revd Chidi Collins Oparajiaku, Anglican Bishop of Ohaji/Egbema, Rt. Rev. Chijioke Oti, Bishop of Oguta Anglican Diocese and Rt. Rev. Chukwunenye Geoffrey, Oru West Anglican Diocese and over 50 other clergy men.

Thrilling the guests in music were artistes like Chioma Jesus, Kola boy, Mr 2 Kay, Bulkwild, King Jabin, Danny Spry (comedian), Dj Specie, Splendid, M-kaze, Joseph Chimezie, T& B dance group, , and body language dancers.

Speaking at the burial, Okorocha said that the late Caroline Uju was a God fearing woman and a role model who produced the personality of the lawmaker, who was his former deputy chief of staff.

The former governor prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Speaking,Uju -Chima thanked the lawmakers and other personalities from across political parties and states for gracing the ceremony in honour of his late mother.

Uju-Chima said: “I want to truly, from my heart appreciate you all. I can see the show of love. And may God bless you all.

“You have honoured my family, you have honoured my late mother and you have honoured the Lord.

“As you have honoured us, it is my prayer that the Lord God will honour you individually and collectively as we grow in the name of Jesus.

“I want to thank specifically, the good people of Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency, former governors of Imo state, my colleagues, numbering over 30 and Representative of Ooni of Ife, for gracing the burial ceremony.”

Uju Chima said that he was particularly over joyed that none out of the thousands of people that graced the occasion was in anyway hurt or not counted.

Late Caroline Uju died early in 2022 and was 68 years old.