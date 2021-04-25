The Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, described the late Yinka Odumakin as a fearless fighter and a crusader of a new Nigeria.

The governor said this while the remains of the former spokesperson of the Afenifere were being laid to rest in his Moro country home in Osun State.

He said the deceased left a legacy of inspirational service, fierce loyalty to the Yoruba race and relentless contributions to the quest for a greater nation.

His words: “He did not live a wasted life. He was an illustrious son of Osun and a man of deep conviction who constantly fought for what was right, just, and equitable.

“He simply lived for the people. He was a phenomenal leader, who, without holding public office, impacted us in unique ways.

“He has left for us a legacy of inspirational service, fierce loyalty to the Yoruba race and relentless contributions to the quest for a greater nation.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in his remarks, described said: “Odumakin was unapologetic to Yoruba nation’s agenda and he was not a secessionist. He always cleared the path to progress. He made great impact towards the progress and development of our country. Yinka’s departure has given a great legacy, the legacy of speaking truth and legacy of unrelenting campaign for the restructuring of our country.”

His Oyo State counterpart, Mr. Seyi Makinde, while also eulogizing Odumakin for his courageous life said: “A life lived with integrity, commitment to one’s ideals, even if such life is without fortune or fame, it will be a shining star to light the path of others that are coming behind. And that is what the deceased, Yinka Odumakin, did for this generation.

Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, described Odumakin as a true and uncompromised Awoist who lived all his life advocating better Nigeria, a nation that works for all and sundry. “As a politician, as an activist and public analyst, Yinka was a born-democrat. He must be praised for the work he had done for Yorubaland, Nigeria,” Adebanjo said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, said even in death, the late Odumakin would remain an unforgettable nationalist.

“To us from your birth place, your ancestral, we will rather celebrate an icon that was graciously given to us by Olodumare (God). You are dead because you will forever live in our hearts. You were not only a son of Oduduwa land, you lived Oduduwa and you breathed Oduduwa,” Ooni said.

In her remarks, the wife of the deceased, Dr. Joei Odumakin, expressed gratitude to the people, particularly Governor Oyetola for his uncommon support.

Former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, as well as other dignitaries attended the burial.