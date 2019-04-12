Lovers of awe-inspiring musical performances laced with thought-provoking storytelling will this Easter have a jolly good time, as Queen Moremi The Musical returns to stage in Lagos.

The musical will attract prominent personalities in business, politics, theatre, as well as royalty, to Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos from April 18 to May 5, 2019.

According to a statement from the producers, House of Oduduwa Foundation, Rejevenee and Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions, His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, will lead a distinguished delegation of traditional and community leaders to the event on April 22.

“This is in affirmation of his passion to support women in leadership, as symbolised by the exploits of Queen Moremi over 1,700 years ago,” the statement said.

Queen Moremi The Musical is a story of love, faith, honour and ultimate sacrifice. The Moremi of Yorubaland, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun, says: “I know fully well that I am not worthy to hold a candle to the magnanimity of the Queen Moremi heroine being celebrated. I, therefore, take solace in the belief that Queen Moremi celebrates all women that believe in and represent core values of womanhood, women that exemplify and promote integrity, dignity, courage, hard work, sacrifice, contentment, justice, humanity and love.”

She added: “The purpose and aim of this project is to celebrate women and to proudly showcase our history and project our vibrant rich culture to the entire world; to keep our identity, values and traditions alive especially amongst the youth, our upcoming next generation.”

According to the global ambassador of Queen Moremi Ajasoro brand, Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi, the Moremi concept is a franchise of the House of Oduduwa Foundation and a number of projects were initiated by the Foundation in order to immortalize the legend.

“We are dedicated to telling our story and the story of Queen Moremi is about ultimate girl power, a woman who dedicated her life to ensure that her hometown of Ile Ife was safe from invaders. She was an epitome of great female leadership, as great leaders would always put the love of their people before themselves. That’s why we have requested the phenomenal Bolanle Austen-Peters to give us an outstanding show this Easter,” she said.