From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, will on Sunday December 5 present this year’s Moremi Ajansoro beauty pageant.

The annual pageant was designed by the Ooni to institutionalize the celebration of the iconic Yoruba woman, Queen Moremi Ajansoro, who is prominent for offering herself for the libration of humanity.

A statement by the Director, Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Comrade Moses Olafare, disclosed that beautiful young ladies who were selected on merit have been tutored in the Yoruba traditional culture and morals at a 10-day booth camp.

T he Moremi Global Ambassador and the chairman of the local organising committee, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, explained that the ladies would be allowed to compete after which a winner would emerge.

She explained that forty out of hundred applicants were shortlisted by Nollywood veterans like Peter Fatomilola, Yemi Solade, Jaye Kuti, Yinka Salau and others.

According to Olafare, “the event which is scheduled to hold by 5pm on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Ife Grand Resorts, Ibadan Road, Ile-Ife, would play host to top dignitaries in the academic, cultural, economy and industrial sectors of Nigeria, with prominent entertainers already invited to thrill the amazing audience.”