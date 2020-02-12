Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Traditional rulers from different parts of the country will gather in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, today to brainstorm on the lingering insecurity challenges in the country with a view to providing solution to the menace.

Security experts and stakeholders in the field of intelligence, academia and people from the diaspora will also be part of the summit.

Executive Director of Black Culture and International Understanding, Siyan Oyeweso, who disclosed this, said the non-governmental organisation organised the security summit in recognition of the relevance of the traditional rulers to the security of lives and property in their domains.

Oyeweso disclosed that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, will lead the royal fathers at the event.

Other traditional rulers would participate in the one-day summit on the security crisis in the country.

He added that the summit which has the theme: “Security and Insecurity in Nigeria, the Roles of Traditional Institution,” was organised to provide an avenue for royal fathers to contribute to the national discourse on security because they, too, are stakeholders in security matters.

“Nigeria has never had it so bad security wise. It is nauseating that even traditional rulers have become victims of kidnap and bandit attacks. It is a shame on our humanity and a failure of the state.

“The North East is at war, the North West is battling with banditry and kidnapping. The situation is the same with the South West. This means the country is in great danger. The summit seeks to provide alternative ways to effective security,” he said.

Oyeweso called on traditional rulers in the country to live up to expectations in their roles as the custodians of the culture and traditions of their lands without compromise.

He said it is their duty to ensure safety of lives and property of their subjects and must not be seen to compromise in any way capable of festering insecurity in their domains.

Oyeweso added that the royal fathers’ communities should be responsible for their salaries instead of government to boost their morales for the big jobs they are doing.

“Government has no business paying salaries to royal fathers since they serve communities. The subjects need to take care of their rulers, because of the key roles they play in keeping the country safe,” Oyeweso said.