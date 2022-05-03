Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged Muslim faithful to continue to pray for unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.He stated this while receiving the Chief Imam of Ife, Alhaji AbdulSemiu AbdulHammed, and other Muslim faithful who were at the palace to pay Sallah homage to him in Ile-Ife.

While congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, Oba Ogunwusi said ceaseless prayers for Nigeria would bring progress and development to the country.

He also called for sustained prayers for leaders so that they would continue to lead the country aright and ensure the success of the 2023 general elections.

“Instead of complaining and condemning our leaders, we must continue to prayer for them so that Nigeria can be free from banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, ritual killings and unemployment, among others,” Oba Ogunwusi said.

On his part, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, urged politicians to play the game of politics with faith, love to one another.

In his Eid-el-fitr message in Sokoto, Sultan also urged the political class to ensure none of their supporters is involved in breaching the peace and unity of the country.

“We are fully aware that the general elections in Nigeria is fast approaching. Therefore, we urge Nigerians to live peacefully with one another and ensure the belief that whoever emerged after the election period is not only our choice but the choice of the Almighty Allah,” he said.

Sultan who is the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), also urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life to witness the month of Ramadan.

