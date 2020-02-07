Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on privileged Nigerians, particularly the Yoruba descendants, to provide succour for the poor, including the vulnerable with a view to ameliorating spate of poverty occasioned by the country’s ailing economy.

The monarch made the call while receiving a joint delegation of Jack-Rich Special Support Initiative, Belema Oil J.V. and BELEMA Aid and Foundation, led by the wife of the founder of the group, Elizabeth, during a courtesy visit to the Ile-Odua palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He lauded the Jack Rich group for its continued support for the vulnerable regardless of tribal differences to make life meaningful to them and reduce poverty level.

“My dear daughter, your husband is a detribalised Nigerian philanthropist who has led these wonderful organisations to do several projects in the South South, South East and in the northern parts of Nigeria. I want you to also make the South West your next destination for philanthropic projects.

“I am so happy to have you and your team here. We all must be concerned about the well being of our neighbours. Let us emulate the kind gesture of the lovely Jack Rich’s family whose investment in human development and capacity building are so incredibly massive.

“They have executed several projects towards making the world a better place for all and they are still working on many others. They appreciate nature, they value culture and I am so happy to host the wife who is a daughter of Oduduwa from Ondo State,” the Ooni said.

On her part, she said: “This is my first visit to Yorubaland apart from Lagos since I was born. Jack Rich is bringing projects to Yorubaland and we are starting from Ile-Ife because this is the source and ancestral home for all of us in Yorubaland.

“I am so overwhelmed with what I have seen here today and I want to say I am proud as a Yoruba daughter. His Majesty has really done a lot for the entire continent of Africa through the promotion of the prestigious Yoruba culture and through his youth development programmes. I am so proud to identify with him.”

The Jewish father and Yoruba mother born, Mrs Jack Rich, described the selfless service, poverty alleviation, passion and human capital investment as great meeting points between Ooni Ogunwusi and the Jack Rick family.