Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has charged Zylus Group International to continue to uphold her mandate of aiding the government in reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria.

He assured the management and staff of his commitment to provide support to the company where necessary. Ooni made this known during a visit to the Lekki, Lagos head office of Zylus.

Chairman, Zylus, Dr Oluwatosin Olatujoye, intimated the Ooni with the company’s plans for 2022.

He told the monarch that the company has been in existence for three years:

“Zylus has continued to pursue her mandate of providing affordable housing to millions of Nigerians through her subsidiary Zylus Homes and Property. We have also ensured human and capital development.”

The management team had in August 2021 visited the Ooni at his palace who before his ascension is a real estate developer/investor and a member of the Global Institute of Real Estate.

He charged the company to continue to uphold integrity while carrying out her business and ensure quality service delivery at all times.