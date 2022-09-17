From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday vowed to reduce poverty by creating 100,000 jobs for youths within two years.

He also pledged to create 100 stalls in Nigeria within the stipulated period.

Speaking with newsmen during the unveiling of OjajaMore, a retail store along Ife/Ibadan expressway, Ile-Ife, the monarch explained that the establishment of OjajaMore was in fulfilment of his age-long aspiration to redesign retail activities that will be gainfully driven by the Nigerian youths to create an enduring legacy for Africa in the global space.

“This is job creation for the Nigerian youths. OjajaMore simply means that people (consumers) can pay less and get more. It is a combination of royalty and retail to create a different shopping perspective starting from Ile-Ife The Source. The business is structured to allow personalised shopping to grow the retail business which is grossly underdeveloped in Nigeria due to reasons which include the proliferation of neighbourhood stores and unorganised markets, among others.

“We have started from Ile-Ife because charity begins at home. From here, we will cover the entire South West and Nigeria with a chain of over 100 stalls within the next 24 months. It will be the first of its kind in Nigeria and the continent of Africa,” he assured.