When recently, top socialite Prince Jide Fadairo and his siblings lost their beloved mother, Madam Grace Oladunni Otusemowo Fadairo, it was to them an unbearable huge loss. Some weeks after, they have taken it in good faith and plotted a memorable transition to glory for their mum who meant a lot to them. To the in-law to the highly revered Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, there’s no doubt, he has shed off the toga of bereavement as he gave his late mum a befitting final funeral on Friday, September 13.

Mama Grace Fadairo nee Ayorinde of Odo Egbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State passed on peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital aged 84. In the obsequies of burial, the deceased began her final journey with a well-attended Service of Songs in Lagos and her remains was taken to Abeokuta with funeral service held at the Freeman Methodist Cathedral Church, Ogbe Owu in Abeokuta. Madam Fadairo was later interred at the church’s cemetery in Owu, Abeokuta, the hometown of her late husband High Chief Lloyd Afolabi Fadairo. The funeral climaxed with a well-attended reception held at the Marquee inside Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The galaxy of top dignitaries in attendance included Mrs Naimot Salako-Oyedele, Deputy Governor of Ogun State; Ooni’s Queen, Olori Shilekunola Ogunwusi; former Ogun State Commissioner for Information, Chief Dayo Adeneye; billionaire businessman, Ayo Karim; Iyalaje Toyin Kolade; former Ogun State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ronke Sokefun among a host of others. Prince Fadairo, the chief mourner, is married to Princess Folasade Ogunwusi-Fadairo, the elder sister of the Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi.