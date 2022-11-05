The New Wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Queen Temitope Ogunwusi, has commissioned two boreholes for the use of market men and women at the major markets situated in Ile-Ife.

The Deputy Convener of Hope Alive Initiative (HAI), Queen Ogunwusi, commissioned the two boreholes at Oja-Tuntu, Odo-Ogbe Area, on Friday in Ile-Ife.

Queen Ogunwusi, who acknowledged the importance of water in human community, appreciated Oba Ogunwusi for giving her the privilege to establish God purposeful will for her life.

According to her, God destined her for assisting the less privileged, saying that her task is not limited to water project alone, but with a lot of orphanages.

“I think that we must commend the humanitarian heart of our father, the Ooni of Ife for making this to happen, for he’s a lover of all his subjects and indeed the Yoruba race, ” she stated.

The queen admonished the people of the market to use the water judiciously and ensure they properly maintain the boreholes for effective use.

The Queen added that she strongly believed that the boreholes would add value to the businesses of all the stakeholders in the market.

Earlier, the Father of Ooni of Ife, Prince Ropo Ogunwusi, appreciated his son, Oba Ogunwusi and his queen for making the provision for the portable water.

Otun Babaloja of Odo-Ogbe, Chief Olaoluwa Odeyemi, who spoke on behalf of market men and women, thanked Ooni and his queen for showing compassion by giving them the two boreholes.

Odeyemi pledged that they would use the water for the benefit of all and sundry.

Among the dignitaries that graced the occasion were the Ooni’s father, Prince Ropo Ogunwusi, the Elerefe of Erefe, Oba Mayowa Fayemi, Agbolu of Agbaje-Ife, Oba Adekunle Adebowale (NAN)