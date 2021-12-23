From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Queen Silekunola Naomi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has announced her separation from the monarch.

The royal announced the end of her three-year marriage to the Yoruba king on Instagram and Facebook Thursday morning.

The queen, who said she had tried to make the union work, alleged that the public appearance of Ooni’s public identity is at variance with ‘his true self’.

The statement continued:

‘I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realised I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done. He chose Saul to be king, and when He was done, He told the prophet Samuel I have moved on. Religion was never an issue between us; please refer to my interview on News Central TV. Instead, His Majesty has a picture he would love the world to see and perceive him as and another one which is his true self. ‘Today I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince. ‘As many would love to assume, throughout our life as a couple, I was the only married wife to him. There were side attractions, but it was never an issue. ‘I never approached him with any revelation of any sort, as many believed he contacted me first and made his proposal known several months later. ‘The marriage was not an arranged one, as many have misconstrued. I never knew the prophetess said to have introduced me to him. Instead, he introduced her to me after I agreed to marry him. I was only being polite out of respect for him. ‘I have never been pregnant all my life before Tadenikawo; my son is my first ever pregnancy with medical reports to back it up. The girl who is said to be my daughter is my niece.’

The monarch had suffered a marital breakdown in 2017 when he split from Edo-born Zaynab-Otiti Obanor, whom he married as a monarch on March 16, 2016. Obanor’s marriage to the king lasted for 17 months before the separation.

He later married Silekunola in 2018 and the marriage produced a son, Tadenikawo.

The mobile phone of Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, was switched off at the time of this report.

Efforts to reach him through his friends and co-workers also failed.