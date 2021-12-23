From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has promised to react appropriately to the story of divorce by Queen Silekunola Naomi going viral on social media.

The head of the media of the Ooni, Moses Olafare, said he also received the information like other people on social media.

Olafare said he would have to contact the monarch to know the true position of the matter before making an official statement.

He promised to get back as soon as he get the true picture of the story.

‘I woke up this morning to see a story reported on social media but I have to find out from the palace before I react. I don’t know but I will get back as soon as possible but I have to find out from Kabiesi,’ Olafare stated.