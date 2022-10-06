From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, has announced the appointment of Prof Agboola Ayodeji Johnson as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution.

In a statement by the Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council of the University, Femi Ogunwomoju, the Council had ratified Agboola’s appointment at its 206th Special Meeting on Wednesday, as the 11th VC of the OOU, Ago Iwoye.

According to the statement, Prof Agboola who is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) will assume duty as the number one officer of the university on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and will serve for five years.

A Professor of Cancer Pathology, Agboola born on 4th July 1970, obtained his M.B. Ch. B. degree in 2001 from the OOU and joined the services of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye as Lecturer II, in May 2002.

“He was at the University of Nottingham, the United Kingdom where he bagged his Master’s and Doctorate degrees in 2007 and 2012 respectively. He rose through the ranks and became a Professor of Cancer Pathology in 2016. Apart from teaching various courses in his area of specialization, Prof. Agboola has to his credit over 50 publications in peer-reviewed journals locally and internationally.

“He has attended several professional conferences and successfully supervised PhD theses in Cancer Pathology.

“Apart from being the first to conceptualise racial differences in Breast Cancer biology in Nigeria compared to British women, Agboola won the University of Nottingham Developing Solution award in 2006, and the British Council Linkages Award in 2012 among others in recognition of his cutting edge researches in his area of specialisation. His ingenuity also earned him the global recognition of being part of the International Consortium for Advancing Research on Triple Negative Breast Cancer (CART) with the goal of reducing global cancer health disparity”, the statement stated.