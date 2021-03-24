Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Alumni Association, Abeokuta branch, will organise an annual memorial lecture programme to immortalise former Ogun State commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, John Odubela, who died last week.

Chairman of the association, Sina Adefolahan, disclosed during the association’s March meeting at Opako-Adigbe, Abeokuta.

Adefolahan said the association decided to immortalise Odubela for his contributions to humanity and the growth of the association.

He described Odubela, who was until his death, head of Chambers at Rickey Tarfa and Co., as a committed, humble and selfless personality always willing to support members of the association as well as the needy.

“Executive members of this association are looking at organising an annual John Odubela memorial lecture and other programmes which can be used to immortalise Odubela in recognition of what he did while alive,” the chairman said.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Olu Ola Aikulola, described the late lawyer as humility personified and a bridge builder whose innovative ideas and selflessness brought about turn around in the state education sector thereby making his time as a commissioner, a watershed.

Former bursar at the OOU, Ago-Iwoye, Abiola Tonade, called on others to emulate Odubela by solving people’s problems instead of compounding them noting that the former commissioner abhorred cheating.