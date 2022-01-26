By Gabriel Dike

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, would next week confer diplomas, degrees, postgraduate diplomas, masters and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) to 6,256 graduating students at the 30th convocation ceremonies for 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions.

The Vice Chancellor of OOU, Prof. Ganiyu Olatunde, who was flanked by the senior management staff, said 55 graduating students made First Class honours in different departments.

He revealed that the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, would deliver the convocation lecture and the titled is “Your Future is Your Hand”.

According to him, two students emerged overall best for the two academic sessions. He said for 2019/2020 academic session, Adebisi Fatima of the Department of Cooperative Management and Rural Development recorded 4.86 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) to emerge overall best graduating student.

For 2020/2021 academic session, Prof. Olatunde, said Peter Iluka, in Faculty of Pharmacy, emerged the overall best with 4.92 CGPA. The VC said the two overall best students would hand shake with the governor and visitor to OOU during the convocation.

The VC defended the number of First Class the university has churned out and would award at the 30th convocation ceremonies but stated ”in some universities, it is something we are worried about. I know some universities churning out First Class. At OOU we de diligent work. We didn’t award First Class to our students, they worked hard for it.”

Prof. Ganiyu explained that the award of prizes and conferment of diplomas, degrees, postgraduate and PhD to graduates in 13 faculties and postgraduate school would on Monday, January 31st, 2022

According to him, two events would hold on Thursday, January 27, the convocation play and film, which he played a role, motivate the youth to stay away from drugs.

Given a breakdown of the graduation, Prof. Olatunde said 991 obtained 2nd Class Upper, 2,738 got 2nd Class Lower, 1, 925 made 3rd Class, 278 obtained Pass, postgraduate diploma 140, master and 103 for PhD.

Said he: The 39th convocation ceremonies would be a memorable one and would be my last because my tenure would end within the year. At Monday convocation, I would give account of my stewardship, which would include academic and library development, staff and students welfare, infrastructural development and accommodation.”

Reacting to issues regarding ongoing admission, Prof. Olatunde said the university was not involved in any illegal admissions, stating ‘’we have gone to JAMB, there is nothing like that. I had to travel to Abuja (JAMB office) to meet with the registrar and director of admissions.

‘’OOU never engaged in any illegal admission. What happened is that there are five processes to admission but we jump one and JAMB has directed we go back to the process we missed.”

Vice Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Prof. Olatunde, flanked by OOU management at the 30th convocation briefing on Wednesday.