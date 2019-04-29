Board of Trustees of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Professorial Chair in Governance and the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), will on May 10, hold the third Oba Adetona lecture series.

The lecture, with the theme: “Grassroots governance. The soft underbelly of Nigeria’s political architecture,” holds at the Adeola Odutola Hall, Ijebu-Ode.

The lecture to be delivered by Prof. Ayo Olukotun will focus on issues and challenges of governance in Nigeria while a panel of discussants, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party at the last elections and Prof. Remi Sonaiya, will share their perspectives on the subject.

Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Adetona, who disclosed this in Ijebu Ode, reaffirmed his commitment to see Nigeria take giant strides in good governance stemming from quality education, research, mentorship and community engagement.

“Education has a pivotal role to play in the quality of governance. That was the reason behind lending my little support. I want to take this opportunity to reiterate my desire to help the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye to continue a line of production of leaders moulded for good governance,” Oba Adetona said.

The university Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ganiyu Olatunji Olatunde, thanked the Awujale and described the annual lecture as a legacy that would continue to drive greatness in not just the university but the society.