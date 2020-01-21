Gabriel Dike

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye, Ogun State has produced 42 First Class graduates, out of 10,258 students for the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 academic sessions.

Vice-Chancellor of OOU, Prof Ganiyu Olatunji, stated this, yesterday, at the briefing for 28th and 29th convocation ceremonies for the award of degrees, postgraduate diplomas, higher degrees and conferment of honorary degrees on three prominent Nigerians.

According to him, two students, Chinoso Justice of the Department of Biochemistry and Opeyemi Ayomi of the Department of Electrical Electronic emerged best overall graduating students with 4.76 CGPA.

Giving a breakdown for the 2017/2018 academic session, the VC said 18 students obtained first class degrees, 683 second class upper, 2,030 second class lower, 1,248 third class, while 128 students graduated with pass.

Olatunji also explained that in the 2018/2019 academic session, 23 students recorded first class degrees, 792 second class upper, 2,256 second class lower, 1,493 will third class degrees and 166 bagged pass. College of Engineering turned out the highest number of first class with 15 students, followed by Basic Medical Sciences with seven.

The VC said the convocation would start with an agricultural and engineering show and a convocation play, titled “Eniyan” written by Wale Ogunyemi scheduled for January 27.