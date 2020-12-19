From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Dapo Abiodun-led administration in Ogun State will work round the clock and ensure the return of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu to its glorious era.

The State Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, made this known during the tour of facilities at the OOUTH, on Friday.

Coker, accompanied on the tour by the chairman, Dr. Adekunle Hassan and members of the newly inaugurated Governing-Council of the health institution, said that constitution of the Council with seasoned and renowned medical practitioners will help drive efficiency and reposition the institution to an enviable status.

The Commissioner pointed that the tour had afforded the 12-member Council the opportunity to identify key areas where development can quickly take place.

According to her, the OOUTH is fortunate to have a Governing-Council with a crop of people with diverse experience.

“We are confident that OOUTH would be returned to his glorious days in a way that it would in no time become a model in Nigeria,” Coker said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Council, Hassan, said he and his members would come up with ways to resolve the challenges on the short, medium and long term basis.

He added that the Council will work in line with the vision of the state government to ensure that qualitative healthcare service is achieved.