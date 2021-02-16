A pressure group, Olokoro Progressive Association (OPA) has expressed her readiness to secure Olokoro clan against criminal elements currently causing sleepless nights in Olokoro clan.

This decision came, following the increasing security challenges bedeviling the clan recently, which has become a great concern to the association.

Speaking during the OPA meeting held at Gburugburu Ndi Igbo Dum compound in Umuajata-Olokoro, Umuahia South L.G.A, of Abia State, the President General of Igbo World Union, IWU Sir Mishak Nnanta decried that cultism, gangsterism and other social vices which had become alien to Olokoro clan years back are now the order of the day.

He said that the summit which will be held in collaboration with the Olokoro Clan Development Union, OCDU, would be an all-inclusive security summit which will come in the first quarter of the year 2021; and it was designed to review the security situation in the clan, as it was drafted to provide an all-inclusive platform for stakeholders with a view to finding solutions to challenges posed by insecurity in Olokoro clan.

His words, “We need not to put our eggs in one basket. The Nigeria Police Force can’t do it all for us. We need assist them to take care of the security in Olokoro clan. With the aid of our deviant sons and daughters, the bad eggs are migrating to Olokoro and adding more troubles in our clan. So we need to come together, fish them out and hand them over to the appropriate authorities.

“Community Policing will be in fully force in Olokoro clan after the summit. So, we will need the support of the Nigeria Police Force in Abia State in the areas of security lectures and tips on how to guide and protect Olokoro clan”.

As the National Patron of Vigilantee Group of Nigeria, VGN Sir Nnanta expressed his vision to work harmoniously with all the security network in the country, particularly in the Southeast to fight to a still, insecurity in the region, Abia State, Umuahia South and Olokoro clan.

He lauded the strides recorded by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State in the areas of security and road infrastructure and encouraged the members of OPA, Olokoro sons and daughters to support the project – Olokoro clan security summit slated to hold in March, 2021.

Interacting with a cross section of journalists shortly after the meeting, President General of Olokoro clan Development Union, OCDU, Mr. Dike Ebere Nzenwa advised parents to carefully advice their children, as any youth caught in any antisocial activities would face the full wrath of the law.

While outlining the measures taken by his led administration which is about two months old, in the area of security, he revealed plans to meet with the State Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbade, after which a security task force would be put in place.

Sir Felix Nwadioha, a retired staff of News Agency of Nigeria, NAN; Chief Patrick Okwuonu, former President General of OCDU; Secretary General of OCDU, Chief Chukwuemeka Nwosu; the metro treasurer of Knights of St. Mulumba, KSM Sir Ajuzie; APC stalwart, Chief Mark Ugorji among other prominent sons and daughters of Olokoro clan were present during the meeting.

Recall that the former National Chairman of the PDP, Clan Prince Vincent Ezeogbulafor and APC chieftain and former senator who represented Abia central zone, Sen. Chris Adighije were among the founding fathers of OPA.