Former Super Eagles’ forward, Femi Opabunmi has taken a dig at ex-international players who are constantly up in arms against administrators at the Nigeria Football Federation, insisting that most of them are misguided and clueless.

“It is the responsibility of all stakeholders, including former players of the game at every level, to help strengthen the system to enable a conducive environment for the game to thrive.

“I am shocked at what some of my former colleagues are doing; they threaten the system and create chaos, confusion and crisis every now and then. This negative attitude and despicable activities do not befit their status.”

Opabunmi, who won FIFA U17 World Cup silver medal for Nigeria in 2001 before playing at the 2002 FIFA World Cup finals in Korea/Japan, insisted that doing the hard work is the challenge for those people who believe it is easy to destroy than build, but stated that posterity will judge harshly on those who create toxicity instead of making the industry flourish for the benefit of all.

