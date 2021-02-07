From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Sunday explained the opacity in cryptocurrency transactions remain dangerous to the economy, stressing the need it directed banks to desist from it.

Mr Osita Nwanisobi, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications of the apex bank explained that there is a critical difference between a Central Bank issued digital currency and cryptocurrencies.

“As the names imply, while Central Banks can issue Digital Currencies, cryptocurrencies are issued by unknown and unregulated entities.

“Second, the very name and nature of “cryptocurrencies” suggests that its patrons and users value anonymity, obscurity, and concealment. The question that one may need to ask therefore is, why any entity would disguise its transactions if they were legal. It is on the basis of this opacity that cryptocurrencies have become well-suited for conducting many illegal activities including money laundering, terrorism financing, purchase of small arms and light weapons, and tax evasion.

“Indeed, many banks and investors who place a high value on reputation have been turned off from cryptocurrencies because of the damaging effects of the widespread use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. In fact, the role of cryptocurrencies in the purchase of hard and illegal drugs on the darknet website called “Silk Road” is well known.

“They have also been recent reports that cryptocurrencies have been used to finance terror plots, further damaging its image as a legitimate means of exchange.

More also, repeated and recent evidence now suggests that some cryptocurrencies have become more widely used as speculative assets rather than as means of payment, thus explaining the significant volatility and variability in their prices. Because the total number of “Bitcoins that would ever be issued is fixed (only 21 million will ever be created), new issuances are predetermined at a gradually decelerating pace.

This limited supply has created a perverse incentive that encourages users to stockpile them in the hope that their prices rise. Unfortunately, with a conglomeration of desperate, disparate, and unregulated actors comes unprecedented price volatility that have threatened many sophisticated

financial systems. In fact, the price of ether, one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world, fell from US$320 to US$0.10 in June 2017.

The price of Bitcoins has also suffered similar

volatilities”, he stated.

Explaining further, he said: “Given that unlike Fiat Money which accompanied by full faith and comfort of a country or

Central Bank, cryptocurrencies do not have any intrinsic value and do not generate returns

by themselves. When one buys a stock, say of a conglomerate in the Nigeria Stock Exchange, its price reflects the activity and production of that conglomerate and the value people place on their goods and/or services. This price may rise as the conglomerate produces better goods/services and probably gains greater market share. The reverse would be true if the conglomerate does not innovate to improve the quality of its goods/services. In

other words, the price of that stock reflects market fundamentals. In contrast, cryptocurrencies do not have fundamentals and would never have fundamentals. Investors only buy in the hope that its use and acceptability will rise, thereby pushing up its demand”, Nwanisobi stated.

He revealed that several other initiatives were being implemented to further support FinTech development and creation of jobs. These include regulatory sandbox and open banking principles that the Bank recently implemented.

Central Banks, international financial institutions, and distinguished investors

and economists have also warned against its use. They have all made similar pronouncements based of the significant risks that transacting in cryptocurrencies portend-risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows and

criminal activities. China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia,

Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal and Cambodia have all

placed certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency

transactions.

In China, for example, cryptocurrencies are completely banned and all exchanges closed as well. Banks and other financial institutions are not allowed by law to transact or deal with

cryptocurrencies. China’s Central Bank, called the Peoples Bank of China (PBoC) has

provided several directives ruling out the use of these currencies. The PBOC views

cryptocurrencies as illegal because they are not issued by any recognized monetary

institution and do not hold any legal status that can make them equivalent to money. Hence

banks and all stakeholders are strongly advised against their use as a currency.