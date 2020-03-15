Chinelo Obogo

A former Secretary of the NADECO, Ayo Opadokun, has sent an appeal to well meaning Nigerians for donation towards the expansion of Ikate Baptist Church.

Opadokun, who heads the expansion project committee, made the appeal at a breakfast luncheon organised by the Church in Surulere, Lagos, stressing the aspiration of the church to raise godly children in a conducive environment.

According to him, the church plays a very important role in the development of the society by ensuring that their children are indoctrinated with the right teaching and given the right upbringing that will help them become responsible adults.

This, he said, was part of the reason Ikate Baptist Church was making efforts to provide a conducive place where its children and teenagers could learn.

His words: “We are very committed to ensuring that our children have a conducive space where they can learn and where they will be given the right teaching. We are gathered here for the purpose of expansion of the physical space of the church. You can see how small this place is. We lack space for parking and we don’t have a suitable space where children and teenagers can have their church services.

“We were lucky to be informed that owners of the next building to our mission want to sell it and we saw it as a very good opportunity to carry out the expansion that we have been praying for many years. That is the reason we organised this breakfast luncheon to raise funds so that we would be able to buy the house.”