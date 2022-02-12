Apparently unhappy with the incident involving the 3SC fans and those of Remo Stars FC, after the NPFL matchday 11 fixture in Ikenne, The Chairman, Oyo State Chapter of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) Gbenga Opaleye has condemned the apparent violence tendencies of football fans.

While reacting to newsmen in Ibadan, the former council boss said boxing fans are more organized and decent than soccer fans, hinging his conclusion on his experience and the peaceful conduct of boxing fans during many boxing shows the NBB of C has supervised in the state and beyond.

It will be recalled that many Ibadan soccer fans who travelled to cheer Oluyole Warriors to victory in Ikenne, Ogun State last week, came back with various degrees of injuries, following the fracas that ensued at the premises of Remo Stars FC’ Stadium, the act Opaleye said has never happened in any boxing venue.

“I believe boxing that most people erroneously regard as being violent is more peaceful in nature than football and boxing fans that they seemingly see as touts are more decent and organized than soccer fans.