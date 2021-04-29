From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Igala area traditional council has nominated Prince Mathew Opaluwa Oguche as the new Ata Igala. Oguche is a deputy director with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and is currently serving in Katsina State.

The late Ata Igala, Chief Michael Oboni, died late last year after reigning for about eight years.

The traditional council had late last year set up a committee headed by the Ojogba of Ife to look for a suitable candidate to fill the stool from among the ruling families

The committee’s report was ratified on Wednesday by the igala area traditional council headed by the Ejeh of Dekina Usman Obaje, currently the acting Ata Igala

It was learnt that the approval has been forwarded to the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, which will in turn forward it to the Governor for final confirmation.