Ongoing registration and revalidation exercise of All Progressives Party (APC), nationwide, got a major boost on Tuesday with the entry of the immediate past deputy president of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, and retired deputy inspector general of police, Hillary Opara, to the party.

A clan chief, Opara, who goes with the title, ‘Idinotu Mbaise gburugburu’, registered in his booth 2, (Oboama) Nguru Nwenkwo Ward in Aboh Mbaise council of Imo State and joined the party with his wife and entire family, an exercise witnessed by the Chairman of Imo State Registration Committee, Goddy Aghaghuwe, and his members.

In an elaborate and well attended ceremony, organised by Aboh Mbaise council registration officer, Tony Awusaku, and another party chieftain, Christogonus Okoro (Agbara) to welcome the ‘big fish’ into their party, the Caretaker Chairman, Marcellinus Nlemigbo, who also represented Governor Hope Uzodimma, said he was excited that such an accomplished personality was the type of material needed to reposition the Mbaise for electoral success for the party.

He congratulated the new entrant for making a very wonderful decision to join the APC.

Member representing Aboh Mbaise State constituency and Deputy Whip, Eddy Obinna, who chaired the event, said APC and the leader, Governor Uzodimma was a far better party to trust, noting that it was why he joined the train much earlier.

Similarly, the apex leader of the party in the council and Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum, Ikay Njoku, welcomed Opara and asked him to help to strengthen the party and support the impact-felt 3R government of Uzodimma.