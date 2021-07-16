Striker Desire Oparanozie has been recalled to the Super Falcons after two-year absence for the training camp in Austria this month.

Oparanozie, who was a captain of the West African nation that reached the knockout stages for the first time in 20 years, last played for her country at the Fifa Women’s World Cup finals in June 2019.

Her alleged role in the team staging a sit-in protest in Grenoble after a 3-0 Round of 16 loss to Germany in France caused her to fall out of favor with the authorities under coach Thomas Dennerby.

However, the return of the 27-year-old striker to the senior women’s national team came on the heels of the pardon from the NFF leadership following her written apology letter to the Nigeria Football Federation.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.