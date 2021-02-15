Desire Oparanozie has hit back at the statement made by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) director of communications, Ademola Olajire over her exclusion from the Super Falcons squad.

Oparanozie was left out of coach Randy Waldrum’s squad for the tour of Turkey, despite her impressive performance for her club Dijon FCO while players like Onome Ebi and Fransisca Ordega who are currently without a club were included.

The France-based striker, 27, has not featured for the record African champions since the famous protest over unpaid bonuses and allowances at the 2019 World Cup in France.

While explaining the reasons for her omission, Olajire claimed that the 27-year-old needs to work on her game before she can get a call into the Super Falcons squad again.

In her response via her social media handle, Oparanozie branded Olajire’s statements as lies and inaccurate.

“Work on my game and push for consistent selection”. Those ones who’s been without a club for over a year now, how many of their games did they work on over the past year to merit their inclusion? When we’re spoilt for choice. Look for another lie,” Oparanozie tweeted.

Meanwhile, the squad will depart Nigeria today for the fifth edition of the Turkish Cup tournament.

They will kick off their tournament with a match against Uzbekistan in their opening game before locking horns with Equatorial Guinea.