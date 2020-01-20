Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie, etched her name in the scoresheet France women league as her club Guingamp defeated Fleury 91 2-0.

Guingamp have now gone seven games without defeat, following Yesterday’s result and Oparanozie has been crucial to the team’s progress.

The Nigerian striker has scored four goals in the last five games – her goals total in 10 league appearances this season.

She has found her form again after going four games without scoring previously – in teh early days of the season.

Saturday’s victory brought a significant lift to the team as they climbed to fifth in the table, albeit still well off the top sides in the league – Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon have a record 17 league titles and are on course to pick number 18, though they have PSG chasing hot on their heels and two have opened up a huge gulf in point at the summit of the league.

Meanwhile, Guingamp previous champions 32 years ago, could finish in the top five since the merger with Saint-Brieuc Football Féminin in 2011.

With nine round of matches before the end of the season, Sarah M’Barek’s side will face PSG, Lyon – and the entire current top four teams – at some point in that run of fixtures.

Next month they face Soyaux-Charente in a round of 16 fixture in the Coupe de France Féminine.