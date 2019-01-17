The Super Falcons will open the China invitational tournament tomorrow, when they take on the hosts, but will be without several key stars, including striker Desire Oparanozie.

France-based striker Oparanozie had yet to recover from a knee injury, which ruled her out of the 2018 AWCON final against South Africa late last year.

China-based Asisat Oshoala and defender Ngozi Ebere would also not be available for this tournament, which was aimed at preparing them for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France in June.

At the World Cup, the Falcons were drawn against hosts France, Korea and Norway.

And so they could well enjoy a dress rehearsal for the World Cup, as South Korea along with Romania are the other teams in the four-nation invitational tournament, which ends on January 20.

The winner of the encounter will clash with the winner of the Korea Republic/Romania fixture in Sunday’s final, slated to kick off at 7.35pm China time (12.35pm Nigeria time).

The losers play the third place match, starting from 3pm China time (8am Nigeria time) also on Sunday and at the same Huitang Stadium.