Desire Oparanozie will be joining French outfit, Dijon in the coming weeks after parting ways with Guingamp, Goal can exclusively report.

The Nigeria international saw her six-year-long career come to an end with the French side following the cancellation of the 2019-20 season in France due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

During her sojourn, Oparanozie scored 45 goals in 106 appearances for the Brittany team, including six goals in 12 matches before the suspension, and later premature ending of the 2019-20 season.

Having bid farewell to Guingamp two weeks ago, sources in France informed Goal the forward is no longer leaving the country amidst offers from top clubs in Europe, including Spain.

Goal further gathered the Super Falcons star has agreed on a two-year deal and will become the first summer signing of Yannick Chandioux ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The hunt for Oparanozie comes as no surprise after the Nigerian’s early opener for Guingamp almost ended the Owls’ unbeaten run before Luna Gevitz’s effort forced a stalemate in December.

Dijon is looking to maintain their stay in the top-flight for the second consecutive season and a local tabloid in Dijon, Le Bien Public, has corroborated the signing of Oparanozie.