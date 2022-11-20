Uche Oparaoji and top seed Marylove Edwards on Saturday in Kano emerged the male singles and female singles champions respectively of the 2022 Dala Hard Court Tennis Tournament.

Oparaoji defeated David Ekpenyong 6-0 1-6 7-6 to win the male singles title and the cash prize of one million Naira, with Ekpenyong receiving N500,000 for his efforts.

In the female single category, Edwards defeated Oiza Yakubu 6-2 6-0 to retain her title and win the N500,000 cash prize, while Yakubu received N300,000 as runners-up.