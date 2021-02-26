Oyo state chapter of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) on Friday arrested four suspected Kidnappers in Ibarapa, area of Oyo state.

The group under the supervision of the Oyo state coordinator of the Gani Adams-led OPC, Comrade Rotimi Olumo, also made huge progress with the arrest of the second in command to the dreaded Kidnapper, Wakilu, Isiaka Muhammadu was also arrested.

The arrest was made around 1pm today, while the OPC was on a search mission for the dreaded Wakilu that had been terrorising the entire area.

Muhammadu, who was arrested around 5pm had given vital information that might lead to the arrest of the kingpin.

The suspected kidnappers had been a thorn in the flesh of the residents of the community.