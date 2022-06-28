From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), on Tuesday said the problems of insecurity in the country require the support of all Nigerians with urgent intervention.

The National Coordinator of OPC who doubles as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, stated this in Osogbo, Osun State, during the National Coordinating Council Meeting of the congress.

The OPC leader who also paid a courtesy visit to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, promised that the OPC under his leadership will do everything within the ambit of the law to forestall a repeat of the Owo terror attack in any part of the region.

“I am pleased to tell Kabiesi that efforts are on to build a workable synergy between the local security and the government agencies. We are ready to partner with the southwest governors to brace up the security architecture of the region. “Kabiesi should help tell our traditional rulers to save our tradition from going into extinction. The idea of giving prominent Yoruba titles to non-Yoruba is at variance with Yoruba culture and tradition,” Adams added. The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Olanipekun, charged the OPC leader to save Yoruba land from the terror attack.

He said, “the southwest is boiling at the moment and it is only when we get ourselves prepared physically and spiritually that we can rid our region of terrorists that have invaded the region.”