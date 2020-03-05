Ademola Aderemi

General secretary of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Chief Babajide Tanimowo, said the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Operation Amotekun, had united the southern part of the country more than any other issue in recent times.

Tanimowo, a lawyer, said the outfit also helped many hitherto opposing Yoruba groups and individuals to bury the hatchet and unite on a common cause.

The lawyer spoke recently during his installation as the Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland. He was among the 21 newly installed members of the Aareonakakanfo-in-Council.

He expressed confidence that the Amotekun security initiative would assist the security agencies in curtailing crime in the South-West.

“As a lawyer, I commend the efforts of the state governments across the South-West. I am happy about the present level of seriousness exhibited by the various state Houses of Assemblies on the Amotekun bill. It shows that the South-West is really ready to fight the scourge head-on,” he said.

Tanimowo also spoke about the efforts of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on the success recorded so far on the Amotekun initiative. He explained that Aare Adams had, since his installation as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, played pivotal roles in ensuring the security and safety of the region

“The accomplishment of Operation Amotekun across the South-West could not have happened without the commitment of Aare Gani Adams who had always sought peace and security across the region. I am happy the governors and the lawmakers saw good reason in giving the necessary legal backing to the project. Security is a sensitive issue, and we can see that with the advent of Amotekun, people of the South-West are getting more conscious of their safety and security. So, whatever Aare Gani Adams does always enjoys the support of the people because of his loyalty to the Yoruba cause.”

He said he was humbled by his appointment to the council of the Aare Onakakanfo and assured that his professional duties as a lawyer would not be negatively affected by his new role.

“I was so honoured when I received the confirmation letter for the title. I was away in the United States when I got a call notifying me about the letter confirming my new title. It was a great privilege for me to be found worthy of that title. I told my parents and every member of my family, and I think that was the reason for the huge number of guests that attended the ceremony.

“As the General Secretary of the OPC at the national level, I have been actively involved in the struggle and it has never clashed with my profession as a legal practitioner.

“I have for many years been involved in the promotion of Yoruba culture and tradition through the Olokun Festival Foundation, (OFF) that celebrates over 20 festivals across the South-West every year. That certainly, is a big platform to identify with what is truly ours as a race.”

He explained that in the Yoruba tradition, the Aare Onakakanfo is the king of warriors and not just an honorary title.

“By virtue of his position, Aare Gani Adams always has a very busy schedule. He cannot be in Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, and Ondo, or the United Kingdom, Europe, America or Africa at the same time. Some people would have to stand-in for him at some point. “At his seclusion in Oyo in 2018, just before his installation, the Alaafin said the Aare Onakakanfo should have his own chiefs.

He urged the people to support the government so as to achieve the objectives of Operation Amotekun. He also urged the people of the South West to be united and propagate the ideals of the Yoruba.