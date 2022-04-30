The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has called on Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, and traditional rulers in the state to intervene in the crisis between Yoruba residents and some indigenes of the state.

Expressing concern on the recent crisis in Mkpanak, Ibeno Local Goverment Area of the state, where some Yoruba people from Ilaje Ese Odo allegedly lost their lives, the Yoruba socio-cultural group in a statement by its publicity secretary, Mr Yinka Oguntimehin said there was need for peace between the host community and the Yoruba community, saying peaceful co-existence remains panacea for growth and community development.

Oguntimehin also condemned the wanton killings of innocent people as well as destruction of property, describing it as very senseless. He urged the state government to quickly investigate the crisis and also bring the culprits to book.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“A crisis of such nature is uncalled for. The Yoruba in the South-South, especially those working for multinational companies, should be allowed to enjoy their peace wherever they reside.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“In this age and time, communal crisis is outdated. It should not be the best option to settle minor disagreements. It is sad that such a business disagreement between two people can lead to such gory incident.”

While suing for peace, the OPC chieftain called on leaders of the warring factions to sheathe their sword and give peace a chance.”