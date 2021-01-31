By Lukman Olabiyi

Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has thrown its weight behind the South West Security Network, better known as operation Amotekun saying with the level of commitment exhibited so far in Oyo and Osun states, the security outfits will soon rid the region of all bad elements, including killer herdsmen and kidnappers.

The group in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, lauded the leadership of the outfit in Oyo and Osun states expressing the hope that the security challenges in the region would soon become a thing of the past. It also urged governors in the South East to enforce a better approach and modalities for securing the region through the Eastern Security Network(ESN).

“It is obvious that the South West security outfits have all it takes to flush out the bad elements in the region. Last year Amotekun corps intercepted 14 Almajarai hidden in vehicle container in Osun. Their recent feat in Iddo was also commendable. However, I am using this opportunity to call on the South East governors to back the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to come up with a lasting approach like that of the South West to rid the region of criminals masquerading as herdsmen. Now that the South West is doing everything that is necessary to rid the region of criminal elements, including killer herdsmen, and kidnappers,the SouthEast remains their next target and destination for destruction,so it is advisable for the governors of the south East to enforce a better approach and modalities for securing the region using the ESN.”