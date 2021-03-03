From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Worried over incessant killings, raping, kidnappings and forceful take over of residents ancestral farmlands, the Kwara chapter of O’odua People’s Congress (OPC), New Era, has expressed concern over Federal Government’s silence and subtle support to killer herders, warning that people may resort to self-help.

The group raised the alarm on increasing security breaches by herdsmen in the state, warning government over its silence in the developments.

The Kwara State coordinator of the Congress, Bayo Ifabiyi, who addressed journalists over the increasing wave of crime caused by herders warned that by the time he launches reprisal attack government will raise its voice.

Citing several instances, Ifabiyi mentioned a case a of a farmer of Benue origin resident in Ilemona who was recently murdered by herders adding that the culprits were arrested and taken to Area command of the Nigeria police but nothing yet is heard about the matter.

He mentioned another case of a motor cyclist and his female passenger who were traveling to Sapati Oko in the evening but was fell by herders who tied rope across the bush path, killing the cyclist and the female passenger dragged to the bush and raped.

“A man riding on his bike was traveling to Sapati Oko, along Igbotele – Ikotun area with a female. These herders tied rope across the road and the man ran into it without knowing and he fell to the ground, then the herders killed the man and dragged the woman into the bush and raped her after collecting all items they were carrying with them.”

Fabiyi also warned over the Miyetti Allah organized stoppage of food items at the borders of Kwara state with the north, warning that his men too might resort stopping vehicles conveying plank, fuel, red palm oil, kola nuts and other items enroute the north.

He added that while southerners can substitute by eating what they planted and continue with life, northerners might have to contend with petrol scarcity and other items that can neither be produced nor sought in their area also warning that Northern elites need analyse the attempts of the Miyetti Allah to avoid dare consequences of their action.

He warned that activities of the Miyetti Allah that had been gaining indirect approval by the federal government is a way of further dividing the country making the government complicit in the whole matter.

Bayo fabiyi advised the Federal and state government to set aside politics from governance because silence in the face of hostilities and injustices as carried out by relocated Herders in Kwara state will only make residents resort to self help and they government must realize that the residents are more in number and cannot be outrightly chased out of their communities over night.

“Federal government should speak up now before its too late. The people in these affected communities will soon resort to self help and defend their lands and people and this may be very costly for the government at all levels.”