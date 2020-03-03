National Executive Committee (NEC) of the late Fredrick Fasehun’s faction of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has removed its president, Dele Osibote, for alleged misconduct.

The group has, therefore, appointed Wasiu Afolabi to take over as president, pending when a reorganisation will be carried out. This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by Afolabi, Vice Chairman, Olasunkanmi Balogun and Oyo State Secretary, Oyedele Akeem.

The OPC faction listed its former president’s sins to include alleged opposition to the creation of South West security outfit, Amotekun, high handedness and lack of accountability.

According to the group, the fortunes of the OPC under Osibote had nosedived in the last 13 months and needed to be checked for the organisation to continue to exist.

“You will recall that immediately after the death of Fasehun, OPC NEC unanimously nominated Osibote to head the organisation in interim capacity.

“His choice was informed by the fact that he was a close align of our founder and also because he is an old member of the organisation, whom we thought will follow Fasehun’s legacies.

“Unfortunately, we were wrong as later events have proven that Osibote is on a mission to destroy the OPC through his autocratic and pervasive rule.”