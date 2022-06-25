Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams has urged the newly appointed Deputy National Baba Oodua General, Chief Oyinlola Oluwadare Awe, to use his position to promote the ideals of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and Yorubaland in general.

Aare Adams gave the charge at the national headquarters of the OPC, Oodua House in Ikeja, Lagos, at the weekly leadership meeting of the organisation where the confirmation letter was presented to the new chieftain.

Aare Adams said the position was in recognition of Chief Oyinlola Awe’s long years of commitment and hard work as director of events for the organisation.

“Your new position is a call to higher service and responsibility. You have done creditably well as the director of events of the OPC. So the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC) decided to honour you with a higher responsibility while you retain your former position as the national director of events. I have no doubt in my mind that you will be a good ambassador of our organization,” Aare Adams noted.

He charged other members of the organisation to be hardworking, adding that foremost Yoruba socio-cultural group will continue to reward members’ loyalty, commitment, service and hard work without bias.

In his remarks, Chief Awe expressed gratitude to the Aare Onakakanfo and the OPC for the honour.

“I am excited by the new position given to me by my father and leader, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land. It is another call to service. I want to assure the leadership of the organisation that as the Deputy National Baba Oodua General, I will do everything within my capacity to promote the ideals of the organisation and work towards achieving our desired goals and objectives,” he pledged.