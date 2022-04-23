General Secretary of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Mr Babajide Tanimowo has arrested two traffic robbers in Aseese, along Lagos -Ibadan Expressway. It was gathered that the robbers attempted to dispossess Tanimowo, a lawyer, of his belongings while driving along the busy road, but the OPC chieftain outsmarted them and later got two of them arrested. The suspected highway robbers were transferred to Ibafo Police Station and later to the Special Anti-robbery Squad at Ogun State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

Reacting to the incident, Ogun State coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Alhaji Misediq Jimoh said the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has become a haven for traffic robbers, kidnappers and ritualists who daily rob and kill innocent victims at will.

He charged governors of Ogun and Lagos State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu respectively, to make sure there is effective inter-state security surveillance between the two states, especially, along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

The OPC stalwart bemoaned the state governors’ efforts for ignoring the request of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) to partner with the states’ security architectures to nip the security challenges in the bud.

“The SSSG under the leadership of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams had written letters to the state security architectures of the two states on the need to partner with them in order to secure the major road connecting the two states. But they ignored the request.

“Stories of traffic attacks on major roads have been very worrisome these days. Every day, travellers along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway travel along that section of the road with fear and trepidation.

“Even last year, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reportedly apprehended three persons for attempting to rob a motorist on a highway in the state. The incident reportedly occurred when the governor was passing through the Ojota highway,” he recalled.