The Oodua People’s Congress under the leadership of Aare Gani Ige Adams Ikosi/Sheri Okiki Oluwa Zone 1, rolled out the drums to celebrate the maiden edition of the Ogun Ajobo Festival on September 2, 2021, at Jakande Market, off Ikosi road, Ikosi/ Isheri council, Lagos.
The spokesman, Comrade Afolarin Oyeyipo, coordinator on behalf of Ikosi/Isheri Okiki Oluwa Zone 1 of OPC, said the festival was about deities, adding that “OPC is a security outfit and significantly we are trying to glorify God at a time like this.” One of the senior members at the event is Alhaji Akeem Omiata, among others.
