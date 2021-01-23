By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Yoruba nationalist organisation Oodua People Congress (OPC) and other South-West pressure groups have berated Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, the National President of Fulani socio-cultural group Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, over his purported claim that Fulanis own all the land in Nigeria.

OPC and other groups, including the Yoruba Summit Group (YSG) and Tiwa N’ Tiwa Losun, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Fulanis to order, saying that no ethnic group is superior to others.

A member Aare Onakakanfo in Council, and legal practitioner, Babajide Tanimowo berated the Miyetti Allah leader, saying Bodejo and his cohorts were ignorant of the Nigeria constitution.

Furious YSG spokesman Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo said: ‘Can an Igbo man sell beer in Kano, or can Yoruba man sell pork in Daura!? Why the Fulani sense of entitlement fueled by this presidency, because President Buhari is Fulani!? Suppose another president comes and should such a president, if he comes from the East, insist on beer being sold in Kano or from the West, insists on pork being sold in Daura.

‘Garba Shehu and his principals must be tutored to know that Forest reserves are not just any forest, but protected areas established under a conservation scheme for wildlife, flora, fauna or features of geological interest, which are reserved and managed by the state government exclusively. And it is the duty of a responsible state government to ensure her forest reserves are no common residence to bandits and herdsmen,’ Adejumo said.