By Lukman Olabiyi

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and other pressure groups in the South West have berated the National President, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, over his claims that the Fulani ethnic group owns all the land in Nigeria.

OPC and other groups like Yoruba Summit Group (YSG), Tiwa N’ Tiwa Losun and others called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call his kinsmen to order, insisting that no ethic group is superior to another.

The aggrieved groups held that the drums of war that Bodejo, Garba Shehu and their cohorts were drumming in Ondo State and other South West states would not only consume them but affect the unity of the country.

OPC Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oguntimehin, described Bodejo as someone who should not be taken serious for his unguarded utterances. He said Bodejo did not have proof for his claim, but only playing to the gallery.

A member of Aare Onakakanfo-in-Council, and legal practitioner, Babajide Tanimowo, who berated the Miyetti Allah leader, said Bodejo and his cohorts were ignorant of the Nigeria Constitution.

Furious YSG Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, said: “Can an Igbó man sell beer in Kano? Or can a Yorùbá man sell pork in Daura? Why this Fulani sense of entitlement fuelled by this presidency – all because President Buhari is Fulani? Suppose another president comes –and should such a president – if he comes from the South East, and insists on beer being sold in Kano or from the South West, and insists on pork being sold in Daura?