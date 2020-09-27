Nigerian Grammy-winning recording artiste and percussionist, Sikiru Adepoju has dropped his much anticipated debut album titled, Ope.

Announcing the release last week Thursday, MansMark Records, the AfroWest Music Hub, said the floor is now open to fans, for a potpourri of choice music put together by some of the world best.

The official release of Ope (Yoruba word for Gratitude) follows the unveiling of three appetizing singles from the collection namely Ajaja (I am The Spirit), Goin’ Somewhere and Take Me Home, Country Roads – a vibrant remake of John Denver’s iconic song of the same title. Other titles from the 9-track album include Dide Afrika (Wake Up Afrika); Idaji (Sunrise); I’ll Take You There, Ire Temi (My Success); Palm Wine, and Lana Dewa (Clear The Way).

Adepoju reveals that the album is now available across all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store, Amazon Music, and Compact Disc stores globally.

According to the Founder/CEO of MansMark Records, Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu, the Riddim Doctors project aims to celebrate African roots music while also infusing it with diverse new flavours.

“The hope behind the album is to unite people in celebration of life and goodness. Sikiru Adepoju together with some key members of Riddim Doctors encountered many twists and turns during the creation process. The unwavering determination of Sikiru Adepoju, continually supported by his friend of many years, Val Serrant, is beyond measure.

“Sikiru’s stubbornness about giving birth to his dreams, no matter how long it took, should be looked into for inspiration by anyone that dares to raise themselves higher. The lifeblood of the album is to elevate people’s spirits and ignite the essence of Ope in the listener. When the spirit of Ope is awakened in you, you will see the good in every situation. Embracing the spirit of Ope (gratitude) can reduce most of the tensions in our lives as we transform into better and more loving human beings. Unleash the spirit of Ope in you,” he states.

The album features known musicians such as Giovanni Hidalgo, Zakir Hussain, Audio Angel (Rashida Clendening), Oz Ezzeldin, Bola Abimbola, Lindsey Schust, Paul Tao El-Shaddai, Sammy Fayoseh, Babatunde Olatunji including current Dead & Company keyboardist, Jeff Chimenti, longtime Bob Weir collaborator and one-time Primus drummer, Jay Lane as well as Widespread Panic bassist, Dave Schools.