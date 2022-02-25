Accident Investigation Bureau of Nigeria (AIB-N) has revealed that the cause of the aircrash involving Quorum Aviation’s Bell 206 helicopter, 5N- BQW, which went down at Opebi in Lagos State in August 2020, claiming the lives of all crew onboard was caused by lack of sufficient fuel in the aircraft. It also stated that in spite of this challenge, the pilot still wanted to get to destination even after noticing that.

Speaking during the realease of four accident reports in Abuja on Thursday, AIB-N Commissioner, Akin Olateru, said there was fuel exhaustion at low altitude and the low speed landing led to loss of control in flight. The report also stated that the decision of the pilot to continue the flight to the intended destination with insufficient fuel instead of landing as soon as practicable in line with section: 12.1.12 of Quorum Aviation limited operations manual Part A, contributed to the cause of crash. The report also blamed lack of effective management supervision of the airline’s flight operations as well as inadequate safety oversight. “The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) should ensure that air operator certificate holders who wish to combine flight duty with multiple post position, provide NCAA with comprehensive safety risk mitigation measures to ensure that safe operations can be achieved.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Quorum Aviation must make sure that all its personnel are well acquainted with their respective schedules of responsibilities and are capable of discharging their duties effectively in line with their standard operating procedures,” Olateru said.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.