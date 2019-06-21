The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) have congratulated the new Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, over his elevation to the position of GMD of the Corporation.

In a special letter to the new NNPC boss, the oil cartel in a congratulatory message signed by its Secretary General, Mr. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, wished Kyari success in this important and challenging role. The cartel also prayed that Kyari would have many years of service to NNPC and the country.

‘‘This appointment has come as no surprise, and is a testament to your exemplary record and exceptional performance over the many years you have worked for NNPC in a variety of strategic roles. You have earned the respect of your colleagues in the ECB where you have conducted yourself with gravitas and greatly contributed to the discussions and decisions of this body.

May I conclude by wishing you sound health, happiness and a long-life of service to our great industry, NNPC and to the country’’ Barkindo said . ’’

In a related development, the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), while congratulating the new NNPC GMD, said the appointment is welcomed with much enthusiasm.