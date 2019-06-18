Liadi Dipo

The 5th edition of the Lagos State Handball Secondary Schools Competition which is sponsored by Com. Kayode Opeifa kicked off today at Rowe park with 76 schools in attendance.

The popular Mobolaji Johnson Park was jam packed with players, coaches and fans from various schools. The Competition features in four categories with the Male and female senior & junior categories.

Jubilations were seen randomly by winning schools while some students of schools that lost matches were seen crying after being knocked out of the Competition. These are some of the results from the 38 matches played today: