Lucy Nnaji

Data analysts have said an open data system is essential to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

While addressing journalists at an event in Lagos recently, the managing director, Axon Analytics Limited, Ediri James, said the need to create a gap between the required knowledge of analytics and the right people who need it to function effectively is a neccesity. He added that, for the economy to experience rapid transformation, the Federal Government has to set up a platform where data technology and analysis are brought to the forefront for daily use.

He said, “Data is evolving in our society. Such development will enhance a rapid economic growth in Nigeria.”

Speaking during a training organised by the Academy of Real and Meta Analytics (ARMA), Rajesh Jakhotia noted that business executives were finding a well-built product recommendation system difficult, thereby birthing manual data entry instead of the automatic process.

“We are bringing this rare opportunity to Nigeria for those business executives who find it hard to build a product recommendation system that motivates their customers to purchase products like Amazon, or those who find it difficult to detect spam, identify and filter abuse, find it difficult doing customer segmentation and predicting churn and lifetime value of customers, or those who still do manual data entry instead of automating the process,” he said.

Another expert, Yvonne Alozie, added that there is a need for an open data system, as the current amount of data was not enough.

Alozie further explained that the only way to stop cybercrime was through government’s timely intervention in creating standard laws.