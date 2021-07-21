Some landlords in major towns in Ekiti have begun to construct toilets in their premises in compliance with the state government’s policy to check open defecation.

Investigation by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Otun Ekiti, Ido Ekiti, Ikole Ekiti, Oye Ekiti and Ifaki Ekiti, among others in Ekiti North Senatorial District, reveal that many buildings were undergoing renovation to include toilets.

The most affected were old structures, which hitherto had no toilets or enough for the occupants.

It was further observed that buildings under construction in the areas visited had adequate provisions for toilets.

A landlord in Ikole Ekiti, Mr Sina Ogunleye, said a disagreement with his neighbour on where to site a toilet in his building delayed its construction.

He said that having resolved the issue, he was now prepared to begin the project.

Another landlord from Ido Ekiti, Mr Olufemi Omoniyi, said he could not provide a toilet in his house earlier because he didn’t have the money.

He said the cost of building a toilet in the house was high because of the swampy nature of the site.

NAN recalls that Gov. Kayode Fayemi had in 2020, during the launch of Work Toilet Day, vowed to end all forms of open defecation in the state by 2022.

The governor also reiterated his position during the launch of the Ekiti Open Defecation Free (ODF) roadmap and inauguration of Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Ekiti Campaign, in Ado Ekiti.

At the launch, tagged: “Making Ekiti ODF By 2022″, Fayemi said the policy became necessary to protect lives and prevent spread of deadly infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, cholera and typhoid.

He said by the policy, it would be compulsory for all private, corporate and public buildings to have toilets and water facilities.

He consequently directed relevant agencies of government to enforce the ‘One-House, One Toilet’ policy in the state.

NAN reports that no fewer than 77 persons were arrested and arraigned before mobile courts in 2021. (NAN)

